Why Nigeria Can’t Progress Further – IMF

Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF’s) African Department has explained why Nigeria can’t achieve higher productivity in many sectors of the economy.

He said without energy, it would be difficult for the acclaimed Africa’s giant to make headways.

While briefing newsmen over the weekend at the IMF/ World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC, Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie said: “Without energy, it’s difficult to have higher productivity activities to take place including in agriculture. Some processing is going to be important. So, addressing the energy issue, all of this I think requires a lot more public investment and so the revenue mobilization angle being important,.”