Why Proscription Of IPOB Became Inevitable – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday gave more reasons why the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu was proscribed.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie said IPOB was proscribed to avoid “them hurting themselves.”

The Presidential aide, who took to his twitter handle made the remark while sharing a cartoon making carricalture the pro-Biafra group.

Onochie wrote: “We are our brother’s keepers.

“It was needful to proscribe IPOB. We don’t want them hurting themselves.

“God bless Nigeria.”