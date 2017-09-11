Why We Keep Our Salaries Confidential – Senate

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi has insisted that the senate would not disclosed salaries of its members.

Recall that the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has claimed that a Nigerian senator earns N29m per month.

Abdullahi, who spoke on Channels TV’s “Politics Today”, when asked how much he earned, Abdullahi angrily said it was rude of the presenter to ask him how much each senator earned. Abdulahi said, “You don’t expect me to come out on national television to say this is what I earn. It is not done. I cannot ask you as a journalist how much you earn. It is not done.

“If anybody is interested in how much we are getting paid, you know where to get the information. The documents are available. If Nigerians won’t believe that, is it what I will say that they will believe?”

The Senate spokesman said the figures released by Sagay were false, adding that the Senate’s budget was not even as high as what Sagay released.