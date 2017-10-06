Why We Must Win Zambia – Rohr

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has said the Eagles wish to again win for sick goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, just as they did so against Cameroon.

Rohr said the Eagles are driven to win for goalkeeper Ikeme who is now on sick bed after he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

“The Eagles want to win again for Carl,” Rohr said. “He’s suffering, that’s not good. We want to give him the chance to be in Russia.

“They (Zambians)have changed a lot with young players from their U20s.

“They have to win to stand any chance, while a draw could even be enough for us, but we want to win this game.