Why We Will Win Champions League – Diego Simeon

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is adamant they are on track to win the Champions League “sooner or later”.

Atleti have been eliminated by Real Madrid in each of the past four seasons, including two final defeats, suffering a 4-1 loss in 2014, having led until second-half injury time, before succumbing on penalties following a 0-0 draw two years later.

The former Argentina international has now insisted that conquering Europe is within Atleti’s capabilities and has rubbished the idea that those final defeats have left them with a mental block.

“We’re clear on the fact that what happened in other years has happened.

“”It’s given us experience and we’ve had big results in the Champions League. If we keep on like this, keep on going, then sooner or later we will achieve it.”