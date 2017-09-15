Wife Grabs Husband’s Testicles For Denying Her Sex During Fasting

I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive

A woman from Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo ran berserk and viciously grabbed her husband’s testicles and yanked them hard as payback for refraining from sex during a fast.

Fed up with being ignored by her husband Venson Masuku, the seemingly sexually frustrated Langelihle Moyo couldn’t hold back her emotions when she repeatedly squeezed his testicles until he reportedly collapsed as he screamed for help.

Narrating his ordeal at the Bulawayo Civil Court where he sought a restraining order against his wife, Masuku said 30 August 2017, would forever be remembered as the day he narrowly missed the claws of death.

He said his wife had a tug-of-war game with his jewels after he refused to have sex with her.

This was after he received a prophecy from church that he should refrain from sex while fasting for their sick child.

“I am seeking a protection order against my wife because she is abusive. She is always assaulting me, the latest incident being on 30 August when she pulled my private parts at the same time shouting at me with vulgar language.

This was after I had refused to have sex with her since I was fasting.

“Your Worship, I refused to entertain her sex demands after I received a prophecy from church that I should refrain from sex for some days since our child was not feeling well.

In a fit of anger she then repeatedly pulled my testicles saying she wanted to have sex with me,” Masuku said amid sobs.

Masuku who was nearly rendered impotent begged the court to protect him from his abusive wife by granting an order that barred her from harassing him.

Defending herself Moyo said her husband was the one who triggered the fight by forcibly grabbing her on the neck.

“Some of the accusations he levelled against me are not true. What happened on the day in question is that he forcibly grabbed me by my neck before I pushed him away and in the process I ended up grabbing his private parts so that he could set me free,” said Moyo.

After the couple’s submissions, the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova in his ruling ordered Moyo not to physically harass her husband or to conduct herself in a violent manner towards him.