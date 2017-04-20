Winners Chapel Holds Her 2017 Annual International Ministers’ Conference

David Oyedepo Ministries International announces ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL MINISTERS’ CONFERENCE, 36th Anniversary of the Liberation Mandate
Date: 2nd – 5th May, 2017
Theme: BUILT TO LAST
Ministering: Kenneth Copeland, David O. Oyedepo and other anointed ministers.
Venue: Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota-Lagos, Nigeria
Conference Daily Schedule:
Tues. (2nd May): 8am (Registration Begins)
Tues. (2nd May): 7pm (Opening Session)
Morning session: 8am – 12noon (Wed, Thu. &Fri)
Afternoon Session: 1pm – 3pm (Wed, Thu. &Fri) (Church Growth Workshop)
Evening Session: 7 – 10pm (Tue., Wed., Thur)
Friday (5th May): 7pm (Impartation and Closing Session)
For further enquiries, send sms or call:
07010629365, 08034737149/, 08129123088
Email: 2017imc@davidoyedepo.com