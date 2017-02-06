Winners Pastor Commits Suicide Inside Church

A pastor with the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Cha­pel has allegedly taken his life in Benin over inability to pay house rent.

The family of the pastor who was said to be from the Liv­ing Faith Church on upper Er­hunmwunse Street in Benin City was yesterday visited by palace functionaries of the Benin mon­arch, Oba Ewuare II to know why the act was committed.

The pastor allegedly com­mitted suicide inside the church. The abominable act was frown at by the palace of Benin who ear­lier last week placed a restriction on the church but was on Sunday defiled by church members to observe church service.

Speaking, a leader of the pal­ace functionaries said the gathering would not have been necessary if the leadership of the church had done the needful as required in Benin tradition.

The Ewaise said that the anger of the palace was that the church fragrantly removed a sign placed on the building by palace func­tionaries signifying an alleged abominable act committed by a church worker, adding that as a matter of urgency, the leadership of the church needs to visit the palace to ask for items needed to appeal the gods.

Sources in the church dis­closed that the deceased is not a pastor as speculated, adding that though the deceased lost his life in the hospital, family and church members rescued him to the hospital when he was caught in the suicide act few days ago.