Argentina are in danger of missing a first World Cup since 1970 after being held to a goalless draw by Peru.

Only the top four in South American qualifying are guaranteed a place at the 2018 tournament in Russia, and Argentina are sixth with one game left.

The two-time World Cup champions must win their final qualifier in Ecuador to claim at least fifth spot which sets up a two-leg play-off against New Zealand.

The final round of games kick-off at 12:30 am on Wednesday, 11 October.