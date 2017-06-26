Yam Export: FG Trains Farmers On Agronomic Practices

The Technical Committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme, says it will train farmers on best agronomic practices for yam farming to avoid rejection of the produce at the international markets.

Prof. Simon Irtwange, the Chairman of the committee, disclosed this plan in an interview with NAN in Abuja on Monday.

Irtwange said the committee was partnering with the Yam Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria to carry out the training.

He noted that the training would help sensitise farmers on the use of pesticides as well as other requirements for the produce.

According to him, we are also in collaboration with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to provide improved yam seedlings to the farmers.

“The committee is supposed to provide technical guidance for anybody who wants to go into yam export.

“The exporter must be conversant with the standards for yam export and it the job of the committee to take exporters through the standards so that they will know what the requirements are.

“The committee will also make sure that farmers under the Yam Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, are trained on farming, processing and marketing.

Irtwange said that the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) had made its yam conditioning centre in Zaki Biam, Benue State, available to exporters for the cleaning, wrapping and packaging of the produce before export.