Yoruba Restructuring Summit: S-east Senators, S-south Groups, Activists Back Move

A cross section of political stakeholders from the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones has given strong support for today’s summit of the Yoruba on restructuring.

The stakeholders including the South-East Senate Caucus, youth groups and civil society activists in welcoming the summit said the Yoruba are properly defining their agenda and affirmed that that is the way to go in view of issues emerging the perceived distortion of the political structure of the country.

The leaders and activists, who backed the Yoruba summit, said the continued procrastination on effecting the restructuring of the country would continue to be a drawback on the progress of the nation.

The near unanimous position of the ethnic and civil-society groups was, however, opposed by the Comrade Joseph Ambakederemo-led South-South Reawakening Group, which, in opposing the rally said that what the country needed was good governance instead of the agitation for restructuring.

The Yoruba rally on restructuring, backed by Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural apex organization, is scheduled to hold in Ibadan today with a one-item agenda, to wit, to press for the restructuring of the country. Backing the rally, the South-East Senators Forum through its leader, Senator Enyinninya Abaribe said: “Igbo leaders have already endorsed restructuring. Therefore, we will be in full support of the rally.”