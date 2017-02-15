Angry youths in Amano Obioha Community in the Mbaise area of Imo State have invaded the premises of the St. Peter’s Catholic Parish there throwing out the Parish Priest, The Rev. Monsignor Ogu from the church.
The aged priest was accused of being a loyalist of Bishop Okapalaeke who was consecrated Bishop of Ahiara Diocese but is yet to assume duties because the indigenes of Mbaise vowed that they will never allow any person who is not an indigene of Mbaise to preside as Bishop of their diocese. In doing this, they defied the authority of the Pope who insists that Okpalaeke remains the duly appointed Bishop.
The youths also accused the priest of engineering the transfer of the younger priest in the parish who is loved dearly by the parishioners. Currently, police men have taken over the church premises o forestall further chaos.
4 thoughts on “Youths Sack Catholic Priest In Imo State Community”
No love…
It’s Obohia, not Obioha. The issue has been lingering for quite a while.
The whole issue has something to do with the Ahiara Diocese where youths even locked a Reverend Father indoors while protesting with machetes.
They also got infuriated when the police arrested a number of them. All these happened last year.
I am surprised it’s now affecting obohia sef
Now this are the same guys preaching ipob..Biafra..And so on..I have said it before till we as black men identify the fundamental problem with us..Either we have very low IQ or there’s too much self hatred..We will continue to be pests to the world..Now Mbaise people will not let another Igbo man act as bishop and this is in the catholic church then imagine what will happen when we have Biafra..How will an nnewi man lead a position in ABA..It’s too disheartening but as an Igbo man I refuse to support any disintegration because strong communities are built on diversity but my people are too blind to see this
Why do people fight to do God’s work? WHY? Africa and backwardness
Be careful of what you do today because it might hunt you tomorrow. Do not bring curse upon yourself.
How can they be politicizing in the church? If they start suffering tomorrow, they will say someone is after them…