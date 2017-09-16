UK To Strip Nnamdi Kanu Of Citizenship

A UK-based civil society organization, Citizens United for Peace and Stability (CUPS) said on Friday that it is gathering facts about the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in a bid to ask the Government to revoke his British citizenship.
Dr. Idris Ahmed, the Convener of CUPS said the move seeking the revocation of Kanu’s British citizenship was connected to alleged acts of “terrorism perpetrated by IPOB, including the recent attacks on Northerners living in the Southeast.”
“The CUPS organization has started compiling evidence to pass to the British Government to strip Nnamdi Kanu of his UK citizenship,” he said.
That is a very good development
Asking the U.K who is a signatory to the u.n charter on self determination to strip mazi KANU of his U.k citizenship is laughable and arrant nonsense.
You think the U.K is Nigeria where anything goes.
northerners are animetic in reasoning, too corrupt to mankind, evil minded at all times.
@Fatsun
Quick to run your mouth and make a comment.
So you think governance in UK is ethnocentrical and laced with emotions but sorry to disappoint you.
The United kingdom will have non of that.
Quite laughable the gnorance you are displaying.
Nnamda kalu is naver a terrorist, he is only asking for freedom of this people,not a terrorist
peace can never be gained by violence but only by understanding he maybe fighting for just cause for his people but it seems he doesn’t even understand who he is fighting.
I don’t think this guy is smart enough to achieve what he is always shouting about.
maybe let’s say a generation after him I guess!