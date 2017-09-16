UK To Strip Nnamdi Kanu Of Citizenship

A UK-based civil society organization, Citizens United for Peace and Stability (CUPS) said on Friday that it is gathering facts about the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in a bid to ask the Government to revoke his British citizenship.

Dr. Idris Ahmed, the Convener of CUPS said the move seeking the revocation of Kanu’s British citizenship was connected to alleged acts of “terrorism perpetrated by IPOB, including the recent attacks on Northerners living in the Southeast.”

“The CUPS organization has started compiling evidence to pass to the British Government to strip Nnamdi Kanu of his UK citizenship,” he said.